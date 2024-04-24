Roborock, which specializes in home robotics, says its US$1,799 S8 MaxV Ultra robotic vacuum has become the world’s first robotic vacuum to receive Matter certification. The certification was awarded by the CSA Alliance after extensive testing at the UL Solutions IoT Lab in Dongguan Songshan Lake.

Matter is a smart home standard supported by major companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. It addresses many issues around smart home devices, including interoperability, security, and privacy. According to the folks at Roborock, other key features of the S8 MaxV Ultra are:

Advanced Smart Home Capabilities: Features include a built-in “Hello Rocky” intelligent voice assistant for hands-free operation, video calling capabilities, and DirTect™ technology, which identifies different types of messes and adjusts cleaning settings automatically. Enhanced by Reactive AI 2.0, the vacuum improves obstacle recognition and avoidance, making cleaning operations smoother.

FlexiArm Design Side Brush: This innovative design allows the vacuum to capture dust in hard-to-reach corners with unprecedented precision, ensuring 100% concave corner cleaning coverage.

Extra Edge Mop System: Works in tandem with the FlexiArm Design, effectively reaching and cleaning hard-to-access areas.

RockDock Ultra: A sophisticated docking station that supports automated emptying, refilling, dock self-cleaning and detergent dispensing. It employs 60°C hot water for mop washing and uses heated air for drying, preventing odor. The dock intelligently adjusts mop washing frequency and re-mopping tasks based on the level of dirt detected.

VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System: Equipped with dual vibration modules and a sonic mopping frequency of 4000 times per minute, along with a 20mm mop module lifting capability, this system excels at removing tough stains.

Industry-Leading Suction Power & Dual All-Rubber Brushes: The S8 MaxV Ultra boasts a powerful 10,000Pa suction capability, positioning it as a leader in vacuuming efficiency.

