Documents by Readdle has launched Audio and Video Transcribe. The new tool is available for the iPhone, iPad and Mac,

According to the folks at Readdle, the transcription feature in Documents is designed to enhance the functionality of your iPhone’s native voice recorder. You can also use it to turn voice recordings, podcasts, and a range of formats like WAV, MP3, and M4A directly into text, setting a new standard in accessibility and convenience.

What’s more, it’s not merely about transcribing either. The Readdle gang say it’s about integrating this functionality into Documents, where you can leverage the full power of the app’s functionalities.

Transcribe Audio is freely available for all users. Video transcription forms part of a paid plan (Documents Plus), at a standard US$9.99 per month. You can download Documents and enjoy free audio transcription for all users, plus access to professional video transcription and dozens of advanced features with a Documents Plus subscription.

