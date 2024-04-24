According to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone smartphone sales share in the U.S. continues to decline.

According to the research group, over the past four quarters, iPhone share of activations fell from 40% to 33%. CIRP estimates 12-month periods ending each quarter, using it quarterly survey of mobile phone customers.

“This allows us to capture all phone activations, rather than just Apple iPhone, and looking at trailing 12-month periods eliminates seasonality caused by new phone launches, gift giving, etc.,” according to the research group.

