In an email to customers, Apple says there are more than 250 3D movies available for the Vision Pro. You can find them at the Apple App Store.

From the email: Experience more than 250 dazzling 3D movies now available in the Store — and transform your space into a personal theater with the Cinema Environment. You can also use a majestic environment like Mount Hood to make your screen feel 100 feet wide. Plus, any 4K movies in your Library that are available in 3D have already been upgraded.

Just a few of the titles available in 3D are: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Dune,” “Gravity,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and “No Time to Die.” As I’ve said before, the Vision Pro is a fantastic device for watching movies — as long as you’re viewing them by yourself.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

