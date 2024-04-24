Apple Arcade games Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories are set to launch on the Vision Pro tomorrow.

Here’ how Crossy Road Castle is described: Enter a castle as teammates, leave as family. With the new multiplayer mode, you can battle common enemies, collect all the gold, and take on the newest tower—the Construction tower.

Here’s how Solitaire Stores is described: Solitaire with a story? Weird. Solitaire Stories are a progressive journey through increasingly difficult levels. Each story is a completely new theme with it’s own unique deck design, gameplay environment, level map, soundtrack, and storyline! Whether you’re looking to get better at Solitaire and work through new challenges, or if you’re an experienced player looking for increasing difficulty, this mode is for you! New stories / decks are added monthly.

Apple Arcade isApple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service. It’s available for the the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Vision Pro.

