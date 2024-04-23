in military buildings due to increasing concerns about possible leaks of sensitive information through voice recordings, reports The Korea Herald.

Quoting unnamed “multiple military sources,” says the Air Force headquarters released an internal announcement on the military’s intranet server on April 11, instructing a complete prohibition on any device capable of voice recording and which do not permit third-party apps to control inherent functions, effective June 1, with “iPhones” cited as items subject to the ban.

From the document: It’s inevitable to block any kind of voice recording, not just formal communications including meetings, office conversations, business announcements and complaints from and consultations with the public, but also informal communications such as private phone calls (within military buildings).

