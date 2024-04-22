VRdirect, a software company specializing in virtual reality solutions for enterprise businesses, has released a new artificial intelligence (AI feature) within its VRdirect Studio. The company says this will make creating content for the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 will be as easy as using PowerPoint.

The generative AI feature empowers VRdirect users to generate 360° images for their Virtual Reality projects directly within the VRdirect Studio, eliminating the need to capture 360° scenes with a camera. The folks at VRdirect say the latest addition to the VRdirect Studio is just the beginning, as the company plans to expand its suite of AI-powered tools and features further.

The VRdirect platform is a solution for creating and publishing Virtual Reality projects. Projects created with the no-code virtual reality software can be published instantly via any VR enabled device, smartphone or web browser. You can give it a try for free.

