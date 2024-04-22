Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Apple to remove gambling apps for the App Store, reports The MacObserver.

He says gambling is causing morale and security risks within the ranks of the country’s military. For this reason, he’s banned gambling activities within the country’s military and has Apple and Google to remove gambling apps from respectable app stores.

The MacObserver says the decision follows a petition filed by Ukrainian serviceman Pavlo Petrychenko, who lost his life in battle on April 15. Petrychenko’s petition revealed the alarming trend of soldiers resorting to gambling, risking their earnings, and even pawning military equipment to cover gambling debts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related