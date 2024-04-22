Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: Senator Elizabeth Warren has posted a call for Apple’s “stranglehold monopoly” on the smartphone market to be broken up, despite the iPhone peaking at only half the US population.

° From iMore: Provenance, a multi-system emulator, is in the works for iPhone, following Apple’s recent App Store rule change.

° From Cult of Mac: This Apple Watch Series X concept will make you want it now.

° From iMore: LeBron James has been spotted carrying an unreleased Beats speaker, which looks a lot like previous Beats Pill models.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, we caught up with Terri Morgan and Chris Demiris of Luma Touch to discuss the latest new features of LumaFusion, some new ones coming shortly, as well as their thoughts on AI in a video production workflow.

