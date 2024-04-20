Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 15-19.

° Counterpoint Research says that Apple’s entry will spur sales of the GenAI smartphone market.

° Samsung has recaptured the top spot in global smartphone sales from Apple after losing it the previous year.

° Japan plans to raise fines for “app store monopolies” such as Apple to 20% of sales.

° Upcoming iPads are expected to spur the sales of tablets with OLED displays.

° Apple has announced new progress to expand clean energy around the world and advance momentum toward Apple 2030, the company’s goal to be carbon neutral across its entire value chain by the end of this decade.

° Apple TV+ has renewed its hit space drama series “For All Mankind” for a fifth season and announced a spinoff series, “Star City.”

° Apple says it’s reduced its overall greenhouse gas emissions by more than 55% since 2015, the company shared in its 2024 Environmental Progress Report.

° Apple plans to invest over $250 million in its Ann Mo Kio campus in Singapore.

° Mac sales grew 2% globally year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024.

° Apple still isn’t in the top five list of smartphone brands in India, but the iPhone did see double digit growth in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from Canalys.

