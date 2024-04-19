Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Almost 100,000 iPhones which Apple paid a contractor to scrap were instead stolen and shipped off to China, according to an in-depth report.

° From TechCrunch: A crypto wallet maker’s warning about an iMessage bug sounds like a false alarm.

° From AppleInsider: The launch of the Apple Vision Pro in China seems imminent, after a major retailer launched a 3D shopping app designed for the headset.

° From Macworld: Apple is planning a big boost in AI performance, with the usual CPU and GPU boosts.

° From iMore: Delta, the multi-console game emulator now available for iPhone, also works on Apple Vision Pro and Mac, but you’ll need a controller in order to use the app properly.

° From The New York Post: Apple’s digital guardian angel has come to the rescue again: This time, a New York man claims that his wrist device saved his life by dialing 911 following a horrific bike accident that left him looking like a “monster.”

° From La Press: Apple is completely renovating a heritage building in downtown Montreal to move its flagship store in the metropolis

° From MacVoices Live!: In the second part of a bonus MacVoices After Dark session, the conversation with Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, Guy Serle, and Mark Fuccio delves into online debates, the impact of social media echo chambers, and specific comments in discussions.

