Best Buy has announced a new way for its customers can explore, discover and bring new technology to life in their own living space. Best Buy Envision is an app exclusively available on the Apple Vision Pro that helps users plan their ultimate home technology setup.

The app uses augmented reality (AR) to help you preview 3D models of Best Buy products. That means while wearing Apple Vision Pro, you can see 3D images of how a variety of different products will look and feel in your space before you buy them. It includes big screen TVs, large and small appliances, fitness equipment, and furniture.

To use the app, you just put on your Vision Pro, open the Best Buy Envision app and scroll through hundreds of options to see them appear digitally, right in front your eyes, in your physical space. Once you find the right option, you can access product ratings and pricing, send the product directly to a friend through text/email, or open the product page within the Vision Pro Safari app to make your purchase on BestBuy.com.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

