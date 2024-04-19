In a competitive situation, Apple has acquired the rights to Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s upcoming novel “Long Island Compromise”to develop as a series for Apple TV+.

As reported by Deadline, just like she did with the FX adaptation of her debut novel, “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” Brodesser-Akner will write “Long Island Compromise,” which she will executive produce with Richard Plepler through his Apple-based Eden Productions, as well “Fleishman Is In Trouble” executive producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman/Beverly Productions and Susannah Grant.

Here’s how the novel is described: Long Island Compromise is set nearly forty years after a wealthy businessman was kidnapped and brutalized before his family paid ransom for his release. It examines the lasting impact of the ordeal on the man, his wife and their three grown children and spans the family’s history, winding through decades and generations and confronting the mainstays of American Jewish life: tradition, the pursuit of success, the terror of history, fear of the future, old wives’ tales, evil eyes, ambition, achievement, boredom, dybbuks, inheritance, pyramid schemes, right-wing capitalists, beta-blockers, psychics, and the mostly unspoken love and shared experience that unite a family forever.

