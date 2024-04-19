Apple Studios has announced the three participants selected for its inaugural Directors Program, described as an inclusive, new initiative focused on expanding opportunities for mid-career directors across the U.S., reports Deadline.

Maureen Bharoocha, Yoko Okumura and Marshall Tyler were chosen to participate in the six-month program which offers masterclasses focused on building and sustaining a career as a working episodic director. The program also will feature discussions with seasoned industry professionals focusing on the craft and business of directing, opportunities to participate as shadowing directors on Apple Studios series, and a “one-of-a-kind experience” in Apple Park tailored to inspire innovation and creativity.

Apple Studios isan American film and television production company that is a subsidiary of Apple Inc. It specializes in developing and producing television series and films for Apple’s digital video streaming service Apple TV+ as well as theatrical releases. The films are released under the Apple Original Films branding and are eventually available on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

