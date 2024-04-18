Apple still isn’t in the top five list of smartphone brands in India, but the iPhone did see double digit growth in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from Canalys.

The country’s top five vendors are Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, and realms. Canalys research shows the Indian smartphone market maintained its strong performance in the quarter, reaching 35.3 million units.

Samsung maintained top position in with a 19% share and 6.7 million units shipped. Xiaomi secured second spot, shipping 6.4 million units, driven by its ongoing mass-market 5G strategy. vivo claimed third position with 6.2 million units shipped. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) and realme completed the top five with shipments of 3.7 million and 3.4 million units, respectively.

Canalys didn’t mention how many iPhones Apple sold in the first quarter. However, the research group says its “growth was driven by its cashcow iPhone 15 model which received multiple price cuts and promotional deals on the e-commerce platform.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related