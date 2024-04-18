Apple TV+ announced that “Sunny,” a 10-episode mystery thriller with a darkly comic bent, is set to premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 10, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through September 4.

Created by Katie Robbins (“The Affair,” “The Last Tycoon”), who also serves as showrunner, and executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”), “Sunny” stars Emmy Award nominee, multi-hyphenate Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks,” “The Other Black Girl,” “Quincy”), who also serves as executive producer, along with stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura.

Here’s how the series is described: “Sunny” stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “The Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

