Global personal computer (PC) shipments grew around 3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2024 after eight consecutive quarters of declines due to demand slowdown and inventory correction, according to the latest data from Counterpoint Research. And there’s good news for Apple.

The tech giant sold five million Macs in Q1 of 2024 compared to sales of 4.9 million in Q1 of 2023. That’s annual growth of 2%. Counterpoint says the Mac’s growth “was resilient, with the 2% growth mainly supported by M3 base models.”

Apple is fourth among global PC makers. Ahead of it are Lenovo, HP, and Dell. And note that Counterpoint doesn’t count iPads as PCs: if it did, obviously, Apple’s market share would be bigger.

Counterpoint says the PC shipment growth in Q1 2024 came on a relatively low base in Q1 2023. The coming quarters of 2024 will see sequential shipment growth, resulting in 3% YoY growth for the full year, largely driven by artificial intelligence PC momentum, shipment recovery across different sectors, and a fresh replacement cycle, adds the research group.

