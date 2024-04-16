Blackmagic Design has announced DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel, which the company says is a new more affordable color panel for DaVinci Resolve software.

According to Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty it eatures high quality trackballs and precision machined control knobs for fine tuning primary grading parameters, as well as navigation and transport keys for shortcut commands. The new more portable model features a mounting slot for an Apple iPad Pro, an internal battery and connects via Bluetooth or USB-C. The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel will be available in May from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$495.

Not much larger than a computer keyboard, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is battery and USB-C powered. It connects to DaVinci Resolve via Bluetooth or USB-C. When not being used with an iPad Pro, it’s perfect for placement next to a laptop or computer keyboard so editors or colorists can easily move between the keyboard and control panel as they edit, allowing simultaneous grading and color correction, according to Petty.

In addition, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel has a range of transport and grading control buttons on the left, top and right side of the panel that put the most important and commonly used commands at the customer’s fingertips, so they can work faster. Many of these controls, such as wipe still, cursor and select have only been available on the much larger Mini or Advanced grading panels.

