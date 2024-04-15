Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios have added three new actors to “Government Cheese,” the upcoming Apple TV+ dramedy with David Oyelowo starring in the lead role as well as serving as executive producer through his company Yoruba Saxon, reports Deadline.

Joining the cast are Bokeem Woodbine (“Old Dads”), Adam Beach (}The Power of the Dog”), and Sunita Mani (Servant).

“Government Cheese” is based on the short film of the same name made by Paul Hunter. Hunter serves as co-creator on the series version with Aeysha Carr (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Carmichael Show”).

“Government Cheese” follows Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

