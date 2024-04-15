A new report from Ooka — which describes itself as “a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences” — says that Samsung’s new smartphones had faster median 5G performance than the iPhone 15 series in most of the countries it tested.

According to Ookla — as noted by The Mac Observer — “the Samsung Galaxy S24 family showed a statistically significant lead for median 5G download speeds in seven out of 15 countries in this study.” And “that speed differences between Galaxy S24 devices and iPhone 15’s were relatively minor in some of the countries analyzed.”

Here are the key takeaways from the report:

° The Samsung Galaxy S24 family showed a statistically significant lead for median 5G download speeds in seven out of 15 countries in this study. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 15 family posted the fastest 5G speeds in only one country. It’s worth noting, however, that speed differences between Galaxy S24 devices and iPhone 15’s were relatively minor in some of the countries analyzed (see the charts below for details).

° The S24 family recorded the lowest median 5G multi-server latency in 10 of 15 countries, whereas iPhone 15 devices offered the highest median 5G latency in 10 markets.

° The Samsung Galaxy S22 models offered the slowest median 5G download speeds in eight countries, while the Galaxy S23 family was slowest in four countries.

° Devices in the Galaxy S24 family experienced the fastest median 5G upload speed in 13 of the 15 countries examined for this analysis. However, upload speeds were much slower than 5G download speeds, ranging from 11.83 Mbps to Mbps to 66.52 Mbps, with median 5G upload speeds of 50 Mbps or better found in only three countries (South Korea, Qatar, and the U.A.E.).

