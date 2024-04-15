Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Several third-party browser companies have experienced a spike in iPhone installs since Apple made major changes to iOS in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Union, but many are not happy with Apple’s implementation of its default browser choice screen.

° From 9to5Mac: New Apple Watch data shows the average person takes 334 days to walk/run a marathon.

° From Eurogamer: Epic Games: mobile “gatekeeping” is “at the heart of why the industry is in a rut.”

° From AppleInsider: Just over a week after Apple changed rules to allow game emulators on iPhone and iPad, the first have made their way into the App Store.

° From iMore: Google is ending its VPN service.

