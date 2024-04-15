Apple TV+ has announced a series order for a new three-part documentary series “Hollywood Con Queen,” from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (“Tiger King,” “Fyre,” “100 Foot Wave”). The series is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024.

Here’s how the docu-sereis described: Based on the original reporting of investigative journalist Scott Johnson, and his book published by Harper Collins, “Hollywood Con Queen: The Hunt for an Evil Genius,” “Hollywood Con Queen” explores the shocking story behind one of Hollywood’s biggest scams. A mysterious figure dubbed the ‘Con Queen’ impersonates the industry’s most powerful women, luring unsuspecting victims to Indonesia with the promise of a life-changing career opportunity. The ‘Con Queen’s’ marks exhaust their personal finances in pursuit of a big break, while being exploited in a perverse psychological game spanning the globe. The scam eventually draws the attention of veteran investigative journalist Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter, and dedicated private investigator Nicole Kotsianas, formerly of K2 Integrity, who set out to find the truth only to discover a story more strange than they could have imagined.

“Hollywood Con Queen” is produced for Apple TV+ by Library Films, with Smith serving as director and executive producer alongside executive producer Ben Anderson. Johnson serves as consulting producer.

