Top Apple-related stories this week (April 8-12)

° From MacRumors: Several third-party browser companies have experienced a spike in iPhone installs since Apple made major changes to iOS in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Union, but many are not happy with Apple’s implementation of its default browser choice screen.

° From Eurogamer: Epic Games: mobile “gatekeeping” is “at the heart of why the industry is in a rut.”

° From AppleInsider: Google is shutting down its subscription-based VPN by Google One service later in 2024, with the feature heading to the Google Graveyard due to being underused by its customers.

Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 8-12.

° The United States Commerce Department plans to award Apple chip supplier TSMC US$6.6 billion in grants and as much as $5 billion in loans to help the world’s top chipmaker build factories in Arizona.

° Apple has updated its App Store guidelines to make it much easier to access game emulators through its digital storefront.

° Apple’s contract manufacturers and suppliers in India — including Foxconn, Tata, and Salcomp — are spearheading initiatives to provide housing for their employees.

° The Mac saw good — maybe great — annual growth in the first quarter of 2024. However, exactly how good depends on which research group report you prefer.

° The 2024 “Taking Stock with Teens Survey” by the Piper Sandler research group has been released. And the report is filled with good news for Apple.

° Apple now assembles one-in-7 of its iPhones in India, as part of the tech giant’s accelerating shift from China.

° Apple Short Hills, an Apple retail store in the upscale town of Short Hills, New Jersey, has petitioned to unionize.

° Apple has announced an upcoming enhancement to existing repair processes that will enable customers and independent repair providers to utilize used Apple parts in repairs.

° Apple is preparing to overhaul its entire Mac line with a new family of in-house processors designed to highlight artificial intelligence, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple and companies affiliated with Travis Scott have to remain as defendants in an ongoing civil lawsuit involving deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld disaster.

