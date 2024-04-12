The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8, an update of its image editor for the Mac. The new version adds the ability to edit text in PDF.

It also includes 12 new templates for web, social media, and more. Pixelmator Pro 3.1 also sports faster document opening experience, a new smooth corner style, and more. Plus, it offers bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8 is available at the Mac App Store. It’s a free update for registered users; for new users the cost is US$49.99. Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3 requires macOS 10.15 or later. A demo is available on the Pixelmator website.

