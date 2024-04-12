Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The MacObserver: Apple engineers have managed to make Safari 60% faster in the last 6 months, and that’s only the beginning of a revolution.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm JP Morgan predicts that Apple will introduce AI with the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro, and has dropped its current price target to $210 partly as a result.

° From 9to5Mac: DuckDuckGo PrivacyPro is bundling VPN into its first paid subscription

° From MacRumors: Next month Google will make its latest AI-powered photo editing feature available to all users of Google Photos on iOS.

° From TechCrunch: John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of of Hardware Engineering, addresses criticism of the company’s “parts pairing” procedure.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Jeff Carlson about his new “Take Control of iPhone Photography from Take Control Books” continues with topics that range from digital zoom to Macro Mode to low light capabilities, and what else you will learn in his book. (Part 2)

