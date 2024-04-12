Apple Original Films’ action-comedy romance feature film “Argylle” — which bombed at the box office — makes its global streaming debut on Apple TV+ today.

About ‘Aryglle’

Here’s how “Argylle” is described: Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill), who’s on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate. When Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues. In order to stay one step ahead of the syndicate’s assassins while also working to prevent a global crisis, these two unlikely conspirators — accompanied by Alfie the cat — find themselves in an adventure story of their own.

“Argylle” is directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs and features an ensemble cast including Howard, Cavill, Rockwell, John Cena, DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson and Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

An Apple Studios production in association with MARV, “Argylle” is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, and produced by Cloudy Productions and Matthew Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

