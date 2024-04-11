Apple Original Films has landed global rights to the feature documentary “Bread & Roses,” the acclaimed 2023 Cannes Film Festival selection revealing the powerful resistance of Afghan women against the Taliban, reports Deadline.

The film, directed by Sahra Mani (“A Thousand Girls Like Me)”, is produced by Excellent Cadaver’s Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and Mani. The doc is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 21.

Here’s how the documentary is described: Bread & Roses offers a window into the seismic impact on women’s rights and livelihoods after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021. The film follows three women, in real time, as they fight to recover their autonomy. Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

