Deloitte Digital, a company that combines digital strategy and transformation consulting, has expanded its Apple practice and launched a new Academy for the Apple Vision Pro.

“The expansion of Deloitte’s Apple practice and launch of their new Academy for Apple Vision Pro will help enterprises quickly take advantage of the new era of spatial computing,” Mike Brinker, principal and Apple Alliance leader at Deloitte Digital. “Deloitte has been instrumental in helping their worldwide client base revolutionize how they work using iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and Apple Vision Pro is the next phase in our strategic partnership.”

Highlights from Deloitte Digital’s announcement includes:

The Academy expands Deloitte’s Apple practice and its eight-year partnership with Apple, which has been transforming businesses using iPhone and iPad.

The dedicated Apple Vision Pro practice includes over one hundred practitioners trained to deliver visionOS solutions to clients.

The courses include “The Business Value of visionOS,” “visionOS for Engineers,” and “visionOS for Product Managers.” These courses cover a range of topics from ideation and application of spatial computing solutions to understanding spatial computing concepts and app development for Apple Vision Pro.

Courses will be delivered in person on-site, at client locations, or in a virtual classroom setting.

The Academy for Apple Vision Pro will provide a series of one-week, instructor-led courses for engineers, product managers, and business leaders to accelerate their roadmap to incorporate Apple Vision Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related