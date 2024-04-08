OnApril 7, the European Commission says it’s “currently assessing whether Apple has fully complied with its antitrust decision, reports Gamesfray.

On March 26, the EC launched two full-blown investigations into Apple’s suspected non-compliance with the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and a third one that is, for now, only a fact-finding mission. The EU ruling, which Apple is going to appeal, doesn’t address Apple’s fees.

This is all part of an ongoing brouhaha. In November 2023, Apple filed a legal case contesting decisions taken by the EC under its recently DMA, according to a post shared by the Court of Justice of the European Union on X.

The DMA will force Apple to allow users to utilize third-party app stores and payment systems. It will also force the company to make its Message interoperable with other messaging apps — including WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

If Apple and other companies don’t comply, the European Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of the company’s total worldwide annual turnover or 20% in the event of repeated infringements and periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of the company’s total worldwide daily turnover.

Not surprisingly, Apple strongly opposes the DMA. The tech giant told ABC News on March 25 that “it was concerned that parts of the Digital Markets Act “will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users while others will prohibit us from charging for intellectual property in which we invest a great deal.”

The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.”

