Apple supplier Pegatron is in advanced talks to hand over control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, “marking the Taiwanese firm’s latest scale back of its Apple partnership,” reports Reuters.

Under the deal, which has received the backing of Apple, Tata plans to hold at least a 65% stake in a joint venture that will operate the Pegatron plant near Chennai city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the article adds.

The Pegatron India factory has around 10,000 employees and makes five million iPhones annually. It is the last such facility operated by the firm after it forfeited control of an iPhone plant in China last year to rival Luxshare in an US$290 million deal.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related