A “mysterious company” started by former Apple design guru Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been founded to design an AI-powered personal device and are seeking funding, reports The Information.

The startup has begun talks with some of the biggest names in venture capital such as the Emerson Collective and Thrive Capital, the article adds. The Information says Ive wants to raise up to US$1 billion in funding.

Apple and its former head of design parted ways in July 2022, ending a three-decade run. Ive joined Apple in September 1992. After several years of designing the interface aspects of Apple products he was promoted to senior vice president of Industrial Design in the late 1990s. Ive helped design the iMac, iPad, MacBook, and other products.

He also helped design Apple’s major architectural projects, such as Apple Park and Apple Stores.Apple announced in October 2012 that Ive would “provide leadership and direction for Human Interface (HI) across the company in addition to his role as the leader of Industrial Design.

Sam Altman

Atlman is an American entrepreneur and investor who ha been CEO of OpenAI since 2019 (though he was briefly fired and reinstated in November 2023. He’s considered to be one of the leading figures of the AI boom.

