As noted by 9to5Mac, Taylor Swift has debuted five curated playlists on Apple Music, covering each of the five stages of grief and heartbreak.

The new playlists are exclusively available on Apple Music, and they come ahead of the release of Swift’s new “The Tortured Poets Department” album on April 19. Each of the playlists includes Taylor Swift songs accompanied by “A Message From Taylor” voice memo describing the goal of the playlist.

“The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s 11th studio album. It consists of 16, featuring collaborations with the American rapper Post Malone and the English indie rock band Florence and the Machine. The physical editions of the album include bonus tracks.

