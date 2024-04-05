Sago Mini Trips+, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monster Ate My Condo+ are now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Here’s how Sago Mini Trips is described: Ready for adventure? Sago Mini Trips+ brings together four fan-favorite preschool games into one kid-friendly app – Road Trip, Boats, Planes, and Trains. Travel to far-off destinations with your Sago Mini friends and discover lots of fun and surprises along the way! With no WiFi or internet required, it’s perfect for on-the-go playtime or your next big trip.

Sago Mini Trips+ is only available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages four and up.

Here’s how Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is described: Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Puyo Puyo, the classic and widely loved Japanese matching puzzle game, exclusively at Apple Arcade. Dive into a whimsical realm filled with adorable characters and, where popping Puyos becomes a delightful pastime, where every match is a rewarding moment!

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop works on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV+ set-top box. It’s a multiple play for ages four and up and has gamepad support

Here’s how Super Monster Ate My Condo+ is described:

Super Monsters Ate My Condo is back for a second helping… again! The BAFTA-nominated chaotic action puzzle game makes its glorious return to mobile with updated visuals and original unforgettably addictive gameplay.

The objective is simple — swipe to feed condos to insatiable monsters! Match the correct coloured condos together and score points and create combo condos which can be matched even further to pull off insane score streaks. Feed the wrong condos to the wrong monster too many times and they will become enraged and will topple over the tower — game over!

Super Monster Ate My Condo+ only works on the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages 12 and up.

