Apple may have canceled its plans for an Apple Car, but the tech giant continues to be granted patents regarding vehicle design. The latest (number US 20240110684 A1) is for “Multi-Mode Lights,” involving headlights.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing Apple notes that a vehicle may have lights such as headlights that provide visible illumination in front of the vehicle using a high-beam mode or a low-beam mode. However, Apple’s idea is to improve visibility in other areas surrounding the vehicle such as on the outboard sides of the vehicle by providing cornering light capabilities.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A system may have lights. A light may include a first light source and a first reflector configured to provide lighting for a high-beam mode and for a low-beam mode. The light may include a second light source and a second reflector configured to provide lighting for a cornering light mode.

“The lighting provided by the first light source and the lighting provided by the second light source may pass through the same headlight lens aperture. A light blocking structure may provide a cutoff pattern that define the illumination pattern of the low-beam lighting and the cornering lighting. One or more additional light sources may be provided to boost the intensity of a hot spot for high-beam lighting.”

