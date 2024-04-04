Taiwan’s semiconductor industry restarted operations and emergency personnel worked to help injured and trapped citizens as the island begins to recover from its worst earthquake in 25 years, reports Bloomberg.

Apple supplier TSMC expects its most advanced factory to reach full recovery later on Thursday, after it earlier evacuated staff and halted operations, the article adds. On April 3, TSMC moved staff out of certain areas and began assessing the impact of a temblor measuring 7.4 in magnitude off the east coast. Smaller local rival United Microelectronics Corp. also halted machinery at some plants and evacuated certain facilities at its hubs of Hsinchu and Tainan, notes Bloomberg.

According to The Washington Post, the earthquake, followed by several strong aftershocks, struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, killing nine people and injuring at least 963, according to Taiwan’s fire department. The earthquake also damaged buildings and caused landslides.

