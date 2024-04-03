Substrate Artificial Intelligence, a Spanish artificial intelligence firm, has added former Apple employee Julien Aubert to its large language model development team, reports Proactive Investors. He worked on the development and launch of Siri.

Aubert will collaborate with Mei Si, a professor from the Rensselaer Institute of New York, who is developing LLM models for Subgen AI, Substrate’s generative AI subsidiary. Aubert’s experience includes four years at Apple, where he contributed to the Siri virtual assistant project and roles at Zynapp, the Swedish tech start-up, and the World Food Programme of the United Nations.

Substrate has introduced the Serenity Star ecosystem through Subgen. This generative AI ecosystem offers companies access to over 100 LLMs, AI agents, and various plugins, facilitating the integration of generative AI into their operations without requiring specialized knowledge, according to Proactive Investors.

