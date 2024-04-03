Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From Daring Fireball: A remark by European Union competition head Margrethe Vestager has suggested that Apple may be required to let iPhone owners delete the Photos app.

° From Reuters: Apple, Google, and other major tech companies have failed to convince a California federal court that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office unlawfully implemented a rule that reduced the number of patent-validity reviews the office considers.

° From 9to5Mac: Jon Stewart interviewed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) head Linda Kahn yesterday, saying that he’d wanted to do it while his show was hosted on Apple TV+, but the company wouldn’t allow it.

° From AppleInsider: The creators of Arc, a browser promising to browse for you with AI tools, have hired Charlie Deets, who was formerly one of two designers on the Apple Safari team.

° From MacRumors: Cases purportedly designed for the fourth-generation iPhone SE have emerged online, further corroborating rumors that the device will feature a complete redesign to bring it in line with 2022’s iPhone 14.

° From iPhoneSoft: Apple’s upcoming watchOS 11 update will drop support for 2018’s Apple Watch Series 4.

° From TechCrunch: The AltStore, an alternative app store coming to the EU, will offer Patreon-backed apps.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Mark Fuccio, and Jeff Gamet digs into the DOJ action against Apple to try to understand what is behind it. (Part 1)

