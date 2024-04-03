Asthe Apple antitrust lawsuit begins to take shape, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) is looking at Apple’s various markets and how Apple’s customers behave within them.

Last week the research group looked at how Apple dominates sales in the Bluetooth earbuds and smartwatch and fitness tracker markets for Apple iPhone buyers with AirPods and Apple Watch. In a new study, CIRP looked at Apple’s Services sector — especially Apple Music — which has garnered much attention as it grows rapidly and competes with a wide range of media and tech companies.

From the report: Apple sells streaming music services through Apple Music, competing with Spotify, Pandora, and also Google and Amazon. Apple sells streaming video through Apple TV+, competing with a wide range of providers, including Netflix, Google (YouTube), Amazon, Hulu, and many others.

In streaming music, Apple is in the leading position relative to Spotify and Pandora. Over 40% of Apple customers report using Apple Music, compared to 30% for paid Spotify Premium and under 10% for PandoraOne (Pandora’s paid service).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related