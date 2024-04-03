Apple supplier TSMC has halted some chipmaking and evacuated plants after the biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years, “raising concerns about disruptions to the global tech supply chain,” reports Bloomberg.

TSMC moved staff out of certain areas and said it’s assessing the impact of a temblor measuring 7.4 in magnitude off the east coast. Smaller local rival United Microelectronics Corp. also halted machinery at some plants and evacuated certain facilities at its hubs of Hsinchu and Tainan, notes Bloomberg.

According to The Washington Post, the earthquake, followed by several strong aftershocks, struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, killing nine people and injuring at least 963, according to Taiwan’s fire department. The earthquake also damaged buildings and caused landslides.

