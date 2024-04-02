Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple has added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models.

° From AppleInsider: Projecting that Apple’s annual revenue will decline in 2024, investment firm Loop Capital says iPhone demand is too soft.

° From The Mac Observer: There’s now a new Apple website dedicated to learning some of the basics for developing with Swift, Apple’s programming language.

° From The Indian Express: Apple won’t unlock the India Prime Minister’s election opponent’s iPhone.

° From The New York Post: A US lawmaker who has long campaigned against congressional stock trading is among the nearly one-in-five in the Senate who own or likely own chunks of Apple stock.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and David Ginsburg wrap up a MacVoices Live! discussion by talking about the latest report on switching to the Mac, as well as what might be behind LinkedIn’s announcement that they are adding gaming to their platform.

