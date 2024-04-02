eXeX, which specializes in artificial intelligence enhanced surgical logistics software, says it’s achieved a world first by successfully utilizing the Apple Vision Pro in organizing and managing a Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.

This marks the first-ever use of Apple’s spatial computing headset in a procedure of this kind, setting a new benchmark for technological innovation in surgery, according to G. Russell Huffman, MD, MPH of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

He performed the procedure, which took place at AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower in Orlando, Florida. eXeX’s technology platform played a crucial role in the surgery, demonstrating the exceptional adaptability and potential of spatial computing applications in complex surgical environments, he added.

AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower and eXeX partnered in 2023 to introduce spatial computing and artificial intelligence technology to the hospital’s surgical teams. eXeX’s software offers technicians holographic and touch-free access to the surgical setup, inventory, and procedural guides from within the sterile field of the operating room, granting them access to data and visualization that was previously never available.

One of the unique challenges overcome in this procedure was the necessity to work within the constraints of the Stryker personal protection system, which has previously limited the use of mixed reality headsets in sterile surgical settings, according to eXeX’s CEO Robert Masson, MD. The Apple Vision Pro headset proved to be the solution and was seamlessly integrated under the protective hood, enabling the scrub technician to utilize the eXeX software without hindrance, he added.

