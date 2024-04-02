Apple has updated its iWork apps — Pages, Keynote, and Numbers — for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. They’re free downloads at the Mac App Store and Apple App Store.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the Pages update:

Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Additional stability and performance improvements

Here are Apple’s release notes for the Keynote update:

• Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Color, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files

• Additional stability and performance improvements

Here are Apple’s release notes for the Numbers update:

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Additional stability and performance improvements

