After adding 50 movies to its Apple TV+ back catalog (well, for a limited time) last month, Apple has now added another 50 films.

They include: 42, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Armageddon, Arrival, Bridesmaids, Bridge of Spies, Clueless, Contagion, Crazy Rich Asians, Crazy Stupid Love, Dunkirk, Forest Gump, Free State of Jones, Ghostbusters, Inception, John Wick, John Wick 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Sherlock Holmes, Taken, The Departed, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, The Heat, The Italian Job, The Town, Transformers, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. And “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” is available in 3D on the Apple Vision Pro.

