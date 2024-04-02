Apple Podcasts promotes podcasts in its “Browse” tab that participate in its subscriptions program, according to Semafor.

Last week, five of the first seven podcasts promoted on the “browse” carousel in the Apple Podcasts app were participating in Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, the program the tech company rolled out in 2021 for shows to monetize bonus episodes, segments, and other content.

An executive at an independent podcast told Semafor that in recent months, when they asked the company how they could be promoted in the carousel, Apple leaders suggested that the show participate in the platform’s new subscription program. Another podcast exec told the publication that while Apple Podcasts Subscriptions wasn’t a huge moneymaker for them, it was worth participating for the benefit of the podcast feed placement.

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions. The ability to connect eligible subscriptions with Apple Podcasts requires iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or — available beginning today — macOS Sonoma.

Subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+, and other participating apps can connect their subscriptions with Apple Podcasts to access new shows and other premium audio benefits. Feature availability varies by app and region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related