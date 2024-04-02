The Apple Card’s high-yield savings account is receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease, reports MacRumors.

Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account’s annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple’s backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY.

MacRumors says that 4.4% will still be a competitive rate compared to many other popular high-yield savings accounts, which typically offer rates between 4.25% and 5.25%.

