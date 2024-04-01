In a Jan. 21, 2020 iMore article, Joseph Keller made an interesting argument for a 15-inch iPad Pro AND a 27-incher. However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) has discovered that Apple thinks such tablets would be too small and plans to introduce a super-sized iPad Pro.

Sources tell me that the iPad Pro Maxed Out Max will measure 60 inches. You’ll be able to not only use it as the world’s largest tablet, but it can double as a screen for a Mac or as a touch-enabled table.

“Folks really like the iPhone Pro Max and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so we figured if we’re going to biggie up the iPad, we weren’t going to do it half-heartedly,” Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, tells Apple World Today.

The iPad Pro Maxed Out Max will go on sale for $5,999 starting May 1. Apple will also sell the Apple Log accessory, an embiggended (two foot) version of the Apple Pencil for $399.

This article is part of Apple World Today’s special April 1 coverage.

