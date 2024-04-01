Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: A $3 third-party app can now record spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro models in a higher resolution than Apple’s very own Camera app.

° From BBC Ireland: A haul of fake goods including knock-off Apple products, vapes and other electronics worth an estimated £600,000 has been seized in Northern Ireland.

° From AppleInsider: A photograph of cases intended for the iPhone 16 indicates at least one accessory producer is leaning in on rumors of a new vertical camera arrangement in the new models.

° From WCAX 3: If you misplace items like your wallet or car keys, an Apple AirTag might be helpful to keep track of where they are. But police now say criminals might be using the devices as a way to steal cars.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner celebrate a year of the TV+ Talk collaboration by looking at how Apple TV+ has evolved since its beginnings, their original content moving to other services, a recent article citing the quality of the service, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related