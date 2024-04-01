Apple TV+’s “Invasion” is rounding out its Season 3 cast with Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) and Eric Lange (“Perry Mason,” “Escape at Dannemora”) who will tackle major recurring roles, reports Deadline.

They join the ensemble cast that includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Enver Gjokaj, Shane Zaza, and Erika Alexander.

About Invasion

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, “Invasion” is a character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

