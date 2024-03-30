Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 25-29.

° Apple retail staff will soon be able to update new iPhone software while it’s still packaged.

° The European Commission has opened non-compliance investigations against Apple and Meta.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, which contains several bug fixes.

° The Apple Vision Pro could help jumpstart sluggish XR headset sales.

° China's tablet market is predicted to grow 4% in 2025 and 2026, which bodes well for the iPad.

° A new report says Apple TV+ has the highest-rated content of any streaming service.

° The 2024 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference starts June 10.

° A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a consumer lawsuit accusing Apple of driving up fees at platforms such as Venmo and Cash App by prohibiting payment apps from implementing cryptocurrency transactions,

° Apple’s iPhone sales grew by 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

° A new Apple patent filing shows that the tech giant is investigating over-the-air charging.

° Future Apple Watches could help prevent folks from drowning. Apple has filed for a patent for a “wearable device used as a digital pool attendant.”

