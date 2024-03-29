Raycon has announced the addition of the Magic Mat Pro to its growing charging solutions.

The Magic Mat Pro, designed to declutter spaces and increase productivity, features one 15W wireless charging spot, water-resistant PU leather and a minimalistic and smooth surface built to fit in any workspace. According to the folks at Raycon, the mat transforms any surface into a work zone while protecting the desk from scratches, spills and heat. Its can work as a mouse pad and/or desk mat, allowing users to organize their workstation and declutter it from additional charging cables.

Raycon’s Magic Mat Pro is available for purchase for US$59.99at RayconGlobal.com today. It’s the latest product to join the Raycon Global family of Everyday Tech products.

